Reason Meghan Markle has massive fan following despite Megxit: Expert

Meghan Markle life story fascinates people across the globe, says expert.
Speaking of the reason Duchess of Sussex is so popular, psychologist Sheena Tanna-Shah reflects upon the 'huge changes' made by the Duchess.
The psychologist shares Meghan captured world attention over her courage to "relocate across the world" for the love of her life, Prince Harry.
The Duchess left behind her acting career in a bid to start humanitarian work and public service.
Ms Tanna-Shah also notes that Meghan Markle "wasn't born into wealth". She carved her own path through hard work- a journey that inspires a lot of people out there.
Meghan's journey represents represents the "dream" and "hope" people have of "being swept away by Prince Charming".
Ms Tanna-Shah said that because of this, the public "rooted for her" and "wanted her to do well".
The expert later noted how vocal the Duchess has been of her struggles, making her an idol for many.
"Meghan has spoken openly about her mental health, racism, sexism, online trolling etc. which has made people feel for her and want to support her.
"She entered the Royal Family strong and independent and has had a huge impact on the firm."
