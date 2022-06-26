Prince Harry was always 'freer' unlike 'struggling' Prince William: Expert

Prince Harry and Prince William were always raised differently in the Firm.

Speaking about the brothers, deputy editor of Royal Central, Brittani Barger told Daily Star: "Both William and Harry grew up in the spotlight and had to face their teenage years without their mother after such a tragic accident.

"Both have struggled I think with the spotlight and their role, but William knew from early on what his path was.

"He knew that he will one day be monarch and had a mindset based on that."

She added: "He was more careful because he had to be as the future king, Harry, on the other hand, was able to be freer.

"He made mistakes (that many of us have made) but they were splashed across the front page.



Speaking of Harry, the expert added: "He never had the pressure of knowing he was going to sit on the throne one day, so he was more carefree in how he acted and more open and honest about his opinions with the press."

While the brothers no longer talk to one another, it is reported that William's wife Kate Middleton is planning a reunion on the Duke's 40th birthday.

Royal commentator Neil Sean told his YouTube followers: "According to a very good source, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is very keen for Harry to be invited … [although] no mention of Meghan, I noted in the quote I was told.