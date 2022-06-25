Will Smith is losing mega amount by remaining mum on Oscar slap: Deets inside

FileFootage

Will Smith has remained mum on smacking Chris Rock on the stage of Oscars 2022 and the silence is costing him big time.



The Kind Richard actor, who has flown under the radar after a controversial appearance at the prestigious event, hasn’t weighed in on the slap publically even after three months since the incident.

As Smith delayed speaking out about the altercation, the actor continued to lose his project causing him a loose huge amount.

As noted by Marca, “Smith knows he needs to get on that damage control sooner rather than later.”

Smith’s six projects have been halted since the Oscars 2022 including Netflix's Fast and Loose, Bright 2 and The Council.

Moreover, the actor also lost the potential earnings of Bad Boys 4 and Apple’s Emancipation, which has been pushed for the next year.

Smith was also gearing up to kick start the filming of a travelling documentary-series with National Geographic titled Pole to Pole.

All of the halted projects have caused Smith a loss of nothing less than millions of dollars while other professionals linked with these projects are also suffering.