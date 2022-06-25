Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on 30 years in Bollywood!

Shah Rukh Khan is marking three decades in the Indian cinema!
Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the actor, who rose to fame after his debut in Deewana (1992) is paying special gratitude to fans for their unconditional love.
"30 yrs and not counting cos ur love & smiles have been infinite. Here’s to continuing with #Pathaan," he captioned.
Before signing off, SRK also revealed the release date of his upocming movie Pathan, after a long hiatus.
"Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu," he added:
Take a look:
