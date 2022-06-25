Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp cuts stylish figure amid dad’s legal battle

Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp caught paps’ attention as she stepped out in Los Angeles flaunting her fashion A-game as dad’s legal battle heads to appeals.
According to the photos shared by Daily Mail, the 23-year-old looked adorable in a white mini-dress as she embraced the California rays.
Lily-Rose let her blonde hair loose as it fell perfectly around her shoulder while she added style to her look with a dark pair of sunglasses.
The star kid’s sighting came after sparked romance rumours with her first social media post since the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s defamation battle against ex-wife Amber Heard.
Taking to Instagram Story, Lily-Rose shared a postcard-worthy photo of her and Australian singer/songwriter Troye Sivan with a spinning purple heart emoji GIF.
Lily and 27-year-old Troye are currently working on a new show The Idol.
Earlier, the Australian singer shared the original post with the caption, “I luv this girl i really do!!” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.
