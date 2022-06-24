Grammy Winner Arooj Aftab shares a glimpse of her meeting with singer Badshah

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has sparked curiosity among her fans after the Grammy Winner posted pictures with the Bollywood singer Badshah on her social media handle.

It all started with Aftab’s story about a ‘night out with the Garmi singer and left fans curious post their meetup.

For the unversed, Bobby Friction is a DJ and he is also tagged in the post.

This further fans the flames of speculations that there is a collab brewing between them.

The Brooklyn-based Pakistani vocalist's last work was the cover of Udhero Na.

On the other hand, it seems that she’s working with musician Petros Klampanis on something. The two last performed together with violinist and composer Darian Donovan Thomas and harp player Maeve Gil Christ in London. Interestingly, they’ve been touring together for a while now.



Meanwhile, the Indian hip-hop artist Badshah recently released his track Tauba.





