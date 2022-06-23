Queen has 'always' loved Windsor Castle more than Buckingham Palace: Here's Why

Queen has a special place in her heart for Windsor castle, says former royal chef.

Speaking to Coffee Friends in a recent chat session, chef Darren McGrady confessed that Queen likes her Windsor residence more than the London home.

McGrady said: "It’s no surprise the Queen has moved to Windsor, she’s never really liked the palace, it’s always been the office to the Queen.

"The Queen would always be whizzing off back to Windsor Castle, she can’t wait to get back there. She loves it there, so it’s no surprise she’s moved there permanently.

"There’d always be a senior chef, a junior chef and about 30 staff that would go to Windsor for the weekend. We worked in the small kitchen, it’s much different, much more relaxed."

Explaining reasons Queen prefers Windsor, the chef added: "The Queen can go out, walk the dogs, go out and see the horses in the back garden. For the Queen, it’s always been dogs and horses first.

"That’s her passion, that’s her hobbies. And why shouldn’t she at 96 enjoy that. Let Charles and William take on some of the other engagements, she should just be spending time with the horses and the dogs every day now.

"Her family are all close by too in Windsor."