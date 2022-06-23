Britney Spears’ kids think how her mother acts around them is ‘dysfunctional’: Source

Britney Spears’s kids were not in attendance at her wedding with beau Sam Asghari because they think she acts weird around them.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly as per OK! Magazine the Toxic singer's relationship with sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, is broken and beyond repair.

"Britney always acts like a kid around them, and they think it's dysfunctional,” the source spilled to the publication.

Earlier, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline’s lawyer issued an statement that the kids were “happy for their mom” as she started her new journey with Sam.

“They are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together,” the statement read.

It added that the singer’s boys chose to not attend the wedding because “it's their night and they didn't want to take away from them.”

On 9th June, Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in presence of some big names from the Hollywood industry.

However, no one from Britney’s family was present at her big day.