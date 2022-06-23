Kylie Jenner under fire for wasting $70M on private jet trip: 'Get on normal flight'

Kylie Jenner is getting backlash for her extravagant life.
The 24-year-old recently travelled in her $70 million private jet for a 30 minute trip from Calabasas to Palm Springs, irking netizens around the world.
The billionaire jetted off on her Bombardier Global 7500 aircraft with mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.
She was also joined by her partner, Travis Scott, and their two children, Stormi, 4, and son whose name has not been disclosed.
Responding to Kylie's photos, internet was quick to jump on the bandwagon to brand the reality star tone deaf.
"Kylie Jenner taking a $70 million jet for a thirty minute journey????? Okay girl, ruin the planet some more," one Twitter user complained.
"It's rich people like her who are literally killing the earth we live in. So selfish," another echoed
"This girl has too much money for her own good. Get on a normal flight and pay for first class? You're NOT that famous," another blasted.
A fourth added: "She probably drives her car to the bathroom instead of walking there too."
