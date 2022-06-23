Kendall Jenner splits with boyfriend Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner has broken up with boyfriend Devin Booker!
The 26-year-old supermodel has been broken up for over a week after realising she was on the 'different path' from the NBA player.
A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"
They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."
Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road-trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.
