Kendall Jenner splits with boyfriend Devin Booker!

The 26-year-old supermodel has been broken up for over a week after realising she was on the 'different path' from the NBA player.

A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"

They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road-trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.