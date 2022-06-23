 
close
Thursday June 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kendall Jenner splits with boyfriend Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner felt her life path was different from Devin Booker

By Web Desk
June 23, 2022
Kendall Jenner splits with boyfriend Devin Booker!
Kendall Jenner splits with boyfriend Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner has broken up with boyfriend Devin Booker!

The 26-year-old supermodel has been broken up for over a week after realising she was on the 'different path' from the NBA player.

A source told ET that "Kendall feels like they're on different paths,"

They "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Another source revealed: "Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half."

Kendall started dating Devin in 2020. The couple took a road-trip to Sedona, Arizona later that year.