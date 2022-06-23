Prince William ‘furious’ after Kate Middleton ‘ridiculed’ during royal outing

Prince William was reportedly left ‘furious’ after his wife, Kate Middleton, was ‘ridiculed’ during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s last royal tour to the Caribbean earlier this year.
Talking to Mirror UK, royal expert Ingrid Seward commented on how William and Kate handled the Caribbean tour despite gross mismanagement which saw cancelled engagements, protests by locals, and contentious photographs of the couple alongside locals.
Seward said: “When he and Kate were ridiculed during their Caribbean tour last March, he was understandably furious.”
She added: “As far as he was concerned someone should have read the current mood of the country and acted upon it long before the schedule was arranged.”
Seward also weighed in on Prince William’s ‘growing influence’ in the royal family as he marked his milestone 40th birthday this week.
“He is respected and his opinions are acted upon. He can be intolerant but it is not because he is disagreeable but because he cares,” said Seward.
