Prince Harry will go to Ukraine?

Some people believe Prince Harry plans to go to Ukraine which is under attack from Russia.

Prince Harry is a fully trained solider who has served in Afghanistan during the war.

Although, the Duke of Sussex has not shown any interest in visiting the war stricken Ukraine, a senior royal expert seemed to suggest that the younger son of Prince Charles may undertake the visit.

Without sharing the source of her information, royal biographer Angela Levin said, "Is Harry really going to Ukraine? He is the man who didn't think there was enough security in the UK so didn't come to his grandfather's memorial service. But Ukraine is fine. Is he still still sueing the Home Office?."

Prince Harry recently visited the UK along with his wife and children to attend Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.