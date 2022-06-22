Prince William sparks reactions with his recent move

Prince William, who turned 40 on June 21, has sparked reactions with his recent move as he reportedly pushed his uncle Prince Andrew out of the public eye.

After The Duke of York failed to make an appearance at the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday 13 June, following a "family decision" it has been speculated that William was the force behind it.

The Queen's grandson reportedly had threatened to pull out of the day's celebrations if his uncle showed up to the public festivities, thus handing his family the ultimatum, which clearly worked in his favour.



The Duke of Cambridge's fans reacted to his stance to stop Andrew from attending the royal event, with one praised the birthday boy on Twitter, saying: "Prince William telling the palace that he wasn’t going to attend The Order of The Garter procession if Andrew went is just perfection.

"He’s not a fan of him & knows the public aren’t either, very bold move that’s paid off where Andrew can’t be seen publicly. Well done William."

Another responded as writing : "Go Prince William!"

Prince Andrew, 62, has been kept out of the lime light ever since his shock court trial against sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre that ended in a settlement in February earlier this year. The Queen's second son has always vehemently denied sexual abuse claims but has seemingly been shunned by the rest of the family, except for his mother, the Queen who invited him to join her at Prince Philip's memorial service in March.