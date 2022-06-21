Johnny Depp gets projected onto Disneyland Castle after four years

Johnny Depp finally reclaimed his spot in Disneyland as his character of Captain Jack Sparrow was recently projected onto the iconic castle after four years.
During the famous light show at the adventure park, Depp’s iconic character made a surprise appearance for the first time since he was accused of abusing Amber Heard in 2018.
Soon after Heard made the allegation in her The Washington Post op-ed, Disney seemingly distanced itself from the Hollywood A-lister.
The franchise’s chief Sean Bailey confirmed in 2018 that Depp was no longer a part of the famed movie series.
Now that Depp has won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, there's a high possibility that he would reprise his role in Pirates of the Caribbean.
However, no official statement in this regard has been made so far.
As soon as Depp’s huge projection lighted up the castle, a loud cheer by fans, mixed with the series’ theme music, echoed across the park.
Channing Tatum discusses children’s book has helped him overcome his fear of single parent
Meghan Markle is being hailed for her sweet gesture of checking up on the family of an Uvalde shooting victim
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also invited Kate Middleton and Prince William to the first birthday of their daughter...
Trevor Noah takes a dig at Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe’s dress at Met Gala
Anil Kapoor responds to Karan Johar’s statement on stardom
Kate Middleton, working alongside Prince William, is said to be the best bet to save the British monarchy