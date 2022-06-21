TikTok star ‘Molvi’ Usman reveals details of meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance the party’s presence on social media and build its narrative, PTI Chairman Imran Khan met famous Pakistani Tiktokers at his Banigala residence.

The meeting has become the talk of the town on social media and a lot is being discussed about it.

Among the TikTokers who met the PTI chairman was Malik Usman, who is one of the most followed celebrities on the app and is famous for making fun videos in his unique style.





Sharing details of his meeting with Imran Khan, Malik Usman said that their meeting with Imran Khan lasted just for 15 to 20 minutes.

“It would be premature to say anything as to what was the purpose of this meeting TikTokers.”

In this brief meeting, he said, everyone first introduced themselves and then they were given an opportunity to ask questions.

“I think TikTok can be politically effective because not everyone has access to Twitter but TikTok is available to every common man and our videos reach everyone.”