Prince Charles honours Prince William on his 40th birthday

Future king Prince Charles has honoured his elder son Prince William on his 40th birthday.
The Clarence House shared a sweet collection of adorable throwback photos of Prince William with his dad along with a sweet birthday tribute.
“Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very happy 40th birthday!,” the post by Prince Charles reads.
Earlier, Queen Elizabeth also wished her grandson on his special day.
“Happy 40th Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!,” the monarch, 96 said.
Prince William Arthur Philip Louis is the elder son of the Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales.
He was born on 21 June 1982, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London.
