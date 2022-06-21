Adele spends ‘great time’ with Rich Paul amid loved-up public date

Adele is seemingly enjoying her whirlwind romance with beau Rich Paul as the couple continued to leave the onlookers jaw-dropped with their loved-up public dates.

According to People, the lovebirds decided to make most of the weekend and shit a local eatery in Los Angeles for a dinner night out.

Giving an insight into their date night, a source told the outlet that the Hello hit-maker appeared smitten by her boyfriend.

"She seemed to be having a great time and was leaning into Rich here and there," the publication quoted its source.

"They stayed for a while and were joined by another friend at one point" before leaving the place from a “back exit”.

The sighting came after the sports agent's recent conversation with E! News during which Paul hinted at the possibility of expanding his family with Adele.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told the outlet. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."