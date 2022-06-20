Amber Heard excludes herself from DV victim groups in unedited interview

Fans have been rallying against broadcaster who allegedly edited out Amber Heard’s major slip-up moment.

During her conversation with NBC host Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actor insisted on being the victim of domestic abuse as she revealed a ‘binder full of therapist’s notes’ to prove that Depp abused her during their marriage.

"As I testified on the stand about this is that when your life is at risk not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for but when you're in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally, and physically - you don't have the resources that say you or I do with the luxury of saying hey this is black and white," the actor said during the actual conversation.

However, fans were quick to notice that the producers released an edited version of the conversation.

"As I testified on the stand about this is that when your life is at risk not only will you take the blame for things that you shouldn't take the blame for but when you're in an abusive dynamic psychologically, emotionally, and physically - you don't have the luxury of saying hey this is black and white," she was quoted in the final cut of the interview.

The phrase "resources that say you or I do with the" was missing in the final version.

"So NBC edited Amber Heard's interview to take out a slip-up she had that made her look bad. They cut out the part where she says victims of abuse "don't have the resources that YOU OR I DO", where she is basically excluding HERSELF from that victim group. Why is that NBC?" one user asked.

"#AmberHeard's new interview is exactly why the trial needed to be televised live & unedited. The full dateline interview actually edited out the slip up about the resources she has that DV victims don't!" another wrote.