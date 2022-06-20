Queen’s ‘extreme’ health issues to keep her hidden from public for months?

Queen Elizabeth may not be seen in public again for some months now owing to her health struggles

Queen Elizabeth may not be seen in public again for some months now owing to her health struggles, with a royal expert suggesting that she may remain missing until September, reported Express UK.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser recently weighed in on the Queen missing most of her Platinum Jubilee events as well as the whole of Royal Ascot races, a first in her 70-year-long reign.

Quoting the Queen’s close confidante Angela Kelly, Elser noted how Kelly once said that the monarch would only miss Ascot “only in extreme circumstances.’

Elser said: “The sad truth is, we now have a limbo Queen, a monarch who rules in name only and who has tucked herself away in some gothic monstrosity while her children and grandchildren go out into the world and rep the House of Windsor.”

She added: “We may now not see her in public again for months, possibly until mid to late September.”

Elser continued that the Queen may also not carry out her usual engagements in Scotland for Holyrood week.

The comments come as Britons remain concerned about the Queen’s health after she missed major royal engagements in recent months.