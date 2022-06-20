Queen pulled a joke about Prince Charles when Diana gave birth to William

Queen Elizabeth II pulled a joke about her eldest son Prince Charles when Prince William was born in 1982, expressing her relief that he didn't share a certain trait with his father.



The 96-year-old is known for her meaningful one-liners, quick responses, and cheeky comments, and her sense of humour allows her to connect with members of the public.

When the Queen finally got to meet her new heir, Prince William, she said: “Thank heavens he hasn’t ears like his father,” reports Marie Claire.

But, the Queen's words reportedly did not appear flattering to Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales has become well-renowned for his ears and has been cruelly taunted for many years. While the commentary is hugely unfair, his famous ears have become part of Prince Charles’s iconic image.

Princess Diana gave birth to the future king was at St Mary's Hospital back in 1982.