Justin Bieber is all hearts for ‘pops’ Jeremy on Father’s Day

Justin Bieber took out a moment to shower praises over his beloved father Jeremy Bieber on Father’s Day.

The pop sensation, 28 dropped a swoon-worthy snap of himself as a child with his dad as he gave him a 'special shout-out on Instagram, Sunday.

'Love you pops! Happy Father’s Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son,' Justin wrote along with a sweet throwback photo of him hanging out with his father by a river.



Within no time, Bieber’s post garnered endless praise from her fans.