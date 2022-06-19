Kim Kardashian pens cryptic note as shows off flawless natural skin

Kim Kardashian left her followers on social media swooning over her flawless skin as the beauty mogul took the charge to promote her products.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality star put her tones abs on display in a beige crop top and mini skirt as she captioned the post, “3 more days until @skkn.”

The Skims founder ditched the make-up to reveal her natural and well-caressed complexion in the video. Kim taught her fans to use a nine-step routine with celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech.

Her skincare routine feature a cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil.

The Kardashians star shared a quote from Pawan Nair at The Higher Self in her IG story.

"People pray for the cake. Then the Universe gives them the batter, oil, icing, a pan, an oven, they get frustrated and leave the kitchen,” it read.

The post continued: “Let that sink in. Sometimes you have everything right in front of you, but how badly do you want it?'”