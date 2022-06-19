Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige is her 'financial security': Here's Why

Amber Heard daughter Oonagh Paige birth came amid alleged malicious reasons.
The mystery of Amber Heard's baby girl and her father have been revealed by a friend close to Amber Heard, reports Icons +
Heard, who could not carry a child due to her fertility problems, turned to surrogacy to welcome daugther, now one-year-old.
Amber Heard has 'planned' Oonagh's birth on her own terms, she revealed in a previous interview. However, her daughter became subject to hate from Johnny Depp fans who threatened to 'microwave' the little one amid the ex-couple's scandalous defamation suit.
While no one knows who is the donor of Amber Heard's baby, a friend of the actress' mother revealed that she "welcomed baby via a plan secure herself in case she became financially troubled."
The friend went on to add that when Heard was dating billionaire Elon Musk, the couple made the decision to freeze their embryos, indicating that it is in fact the Tesla owner, who is the real father of Heard's baby girl.
