Ezra Miller loses 'The Flash' gig after a series of legal controversies

Ezra Miller’s career is seemingly on the rocks as Warner Bros and DC fired the actor from The Flash after a series of legal controversies.

The 29-year-old actor, who helmed the character of Barry Allen in the series since 2016, appeared as a superhero in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

However, due to the actor’s legal woes, the filmmakers have decided to drop them in a spin-off film.

A source told Deadline, “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros.This is an inherited problem for [CEO David] Zaslav.

“The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out,” the insider added.

“The studio won’t likely keep Miller in the Flash role in future DC films,” the outlet continued.

“That would mean replacing him in the future, but there is still a $200 million investment on the line with the first film and Warner Bros execs have to be cringing at each new press report.”