Did Eminem release diss track against Amber Heard?

After Johnny Depp secured a near victory in a lawsuit against former wife Amber Heard, a diss track targeting the actress was released on YouTube.



Many people believe that it was written by Slim Shady because he is known for attacking people with his diss tracks.

The Detroit native's victims include Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey, Donald Trump and the list goes on.

The reason people were convinced that it was released by the rapper was its title, "Eminem-Amber".

But it's not true as Eminem has no grudge against Amber Heard and won't hurt anybody with no reason especially when he is almost 50.



The song's lyrics read, "As a character having mastered the act of commanding gallons of water in Aquaman / had the masses laughing afterward/ cause stans to understand that on the stand as it stands/ Amber Heard hasn't jerked a single tear."

Musictimes.com reported that the viral song was composed and sung by Lil Byte who posted it on YouTube.