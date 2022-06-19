Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh marries Ollie Birkbeck

Prince Harry's 'first love' Sophia Hesketh has tied the knot with ‘Turnip Toff’ Ollie Birkbeck on Friday.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 37-year-old daughter of former Tory treasurer Lord Hesketh mesmerised friends and fans by sharing her wedding snap.
Sophia Hesketh was rumoured to be the first girl Prince Harry ever kissed.
Richard Eden, in his column for The MailPlus, wrote Sophia Hesketh cast such youthful frivolities aside forever yesterday when she tied the knot ‘Turnip Toff’ Ollie Birkbeck, who runs his family’s 2,000 acre Little Massingham estate in Norfolk.
Taking to Twitter, the columnist wrote: "The first girl #PrinceHarry kissed marries 'Turnip Toff'."
Eden also shared a photo of the couple’s son, Frankie, born eight months ago — and conceived just three months after Birkbeck was introduced to Sophia.
Britney Spears’ lawyer Matthew Rosengart says Jamie Spears 'impugned' his character 'long ago'
Landon Barker said that it was great to see his father Travis Barker 'super happy with his new wife' Kourtney...
Tristan Thompson hasn’t sent any money for child support to Maralee Nichols.
Selena Gomez reveals Britney Spears served 'finger food' during her wedding reception
Ananya Panday stated that Shah Rukh Khan made a big contribution in making her the person that she is today
Britney Spears’s father Jamie Spears has filed court documents demanding that she sit for deposition