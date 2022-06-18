Punjab revises business timings to save electricity

LAHORE: Markets across Punjab will close at 9pm from Monday, the province’s chief minister, Hamza Shahbaz, announced Saturday in the government’s bid to save electricity.
The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives from trade associations, according to an official post-meeting statement.
Updated timings:
The chief minister said on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the government will consult with the traders and adjust the timings if required.
The traders, according to the statement, have announced their complete support for the government’s steps to save energy.
A day earlier, the Sindh government announced that markets across the province will shut down at 9pm to save electricity as the country witnesses constant power outages.
The measure, which will remain in effect till July 16, is in response to the prevalent outages, and load shedding of the electricity and seeks to reduce the shortfall between the supply and demand of electricity, according to the notification.
According to the notification, it was decided that the morning hours must be utilised for business activities.
All markets and shopping malls shall close by 9pm, the notification said, adding that this does not extend to medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.
