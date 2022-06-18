Britney Spears’ lawyer slams her father’s demand of deposing the singer

File Footage

Britney Spears’ lawyers bashed her father Jamie Spears for demanding that the singer sit for a deposition over allegations that she ran a smear campaign against him on social media.

Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten wrote in the filed court documents that Britney should be deposed under oath for trashing her father on Instagram and in her upcoming memoir.

According to legal documents obtained by The Post, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten penned that Britney “continues to make public social media posts containing incendiary allegations of various factual matters” and be required to sit for a deposition as well.

Reacting to Jamie’s claims, the Toxic singer’s attorney Matthew Rosengart told Page Six that the 69-year-old former conservator “impugned” his character “long ago.”

He added, “Mr. Spears, who was ignominiously suspended by the Court in September, continues to disgrace himself, especially through this most-recent foolish and ill-advised filing, which is riddled with errors and falsehoods, as he himself knows.

“In addition to trying to bully his own daughter, he is now pathetically reduced to trying to intimidate her, while abusing the legal process and running and hiding from his own deposition,” Rosengart further shared.

Concluding his statement, he added, “Anyone else would be ashamed by these tactics, but he and his representatives are truly shameless. In terms of ‘impugning his character,’ Mr. Spears did that to himself long ago.”



