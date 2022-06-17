Juror in Amber Heard, Johnny Depp defamation case responds to ‘bribery’ rumors

A juror from the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation case has finally spoken out about bribery accusations.

According to Sky News, the juror came clean about the entire trial and spoke candidly against all accusations.

They were quoted saying, “Some people said we were bribed. That's not true.”

At the end of the day, “They were very serious accusations and a lot of money involved. So we weren't taking it lightly.”

During the course of his interview they also made it clear, “Social media did not impact us. We followed the evidence. We didn't take into account anything outside [the courtroom]. We only looked at the evidence.”