Princess Diana felt Prince Charles to be a ‘selfish father’ to Prince William, Harry?

Princess Diana had ‘very negative’ feelings towards Prince William and Prince Harry’s father in the early days and even branded him a ‘selfish father’.

These revelations have been brought to light in author Andrew Morton’s biography, Diana, Her True Story.

He claimed, “When Prince Charles arrived home from a private visit to France she found his presence so oppressive that she literally ran out of Kensington Palace.”

“She thought he was a bad father, a selfish father, the children had to tie in with what he's doing.”

He will never delay, cancel or change anything which he has sorted out for their benefit. It's a reflection of the way he was brought up and it is history repeating itself.”