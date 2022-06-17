Princess Diana felt Prince Charles to be a ‘selfish father’ to Prince William, Harry?

Princess Diana had ‘very negative’ feelings towards Prince William and Prince Harry’s father in the early days and even branded him a ‘selfish father’.
These revelations have been brought to light in author Andrew Morton’s biography, Diana, Her True Story.
He claimed, “When Prince Charles arrived home from a private visit to France she found his presence so oppressive that she literally ran out of Kensington Palace.”
“She thought he was a bad father, a selfish father, the children had to tie in with what he's doing.”
He will never delay, cancel or change anything which he has sorted out for their benefit. It's a reflection of the way he was brought up and it is history repeating itself.”
BTS' V recently expressed having no regrets about ‘shelving’ his old songs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘furious’ seeing Royal Family’s ‘lack of begging’ for return
Justin Bieber continues to receive the best medical care possible and is upbeat about his recovery.
Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson says she would marry the disgraced Duke of York all over again
Prince William has had ‘enough’ of Prince Andrew’s demands of being allowed to return back to the royal fold
Gerard Pique’s popularity is seemingly stumbling after the footballer parted way from Shakira