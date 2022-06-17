Kartik Aaryan's 'awkward moment’ with ex-flame Sara Ali Khan at an event in Mumbai: Watch

Kartik Aaryan's 'awkward moment’ with ex-flame Sara Ali Khan at an event: Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were considered one of Bollywood’s most adorable couples.

The ex-couple, who garnered a lot of media attention during their movie Love Aaj Kal 2, were rumoured to be dating each other, but as the movie tanked at the box office, the two young stars reportedly parted ways.



Nevertheless, after two years, a recent video of the ex-couple went viral as they could be seen bumping into each other again at the red carpet on Thursday night at an event in Mumbai.

Where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor looked dapper in black formals, the Kedarnath starlet in her sultry sheer gown looked ravishing.

In the video, the paparazzi could be heard requesting the stars to come together for photos after which both posed and smiled for the cameras.

Interestingly, the netizens were left divided after viewing the video shared by paps on their social media pages.



While some celebrated the reunion of “Sartik” and commented, “Oh my god my sartik is backkkkk,” or “Woww so happy to see sartik,” others declared it to be an “awkward moment”.

One user wrote, “That fake smiles.”



Another said, “Sara doesn’t seem comfortable and we all know why.”

