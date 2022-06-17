Mike Tindall branded 'national hero' after 'bleeped' insult for Prince Harry 

Mike Tindall is receiving praises after using abusive language towards Prince Harry.
As per Express.co.uk, the husband of Zara Tindall was overheard hurling insults at Prince Harry after the Platinum Jubilee Palace party. While speaking to a guest, the son-in-law of Princess Anne said:
Prince Harry’s behaviour as that of a “b*****d”.
Social media users were quick to react to the comment, backing the comment online.
“As an American, I have no idea what Mike Tindall said, but if it's bleeped out, he's not wrong.”
"I must say, I really hope he said it! #StandWithMike,"another said.
A third added: "As an American I've really grown to like Mike Tindall all during the Jubilee. Mike is a national treasure."
“Not that I am a fan of Tindall but he is correct," added another.
“I didn’t think I could love Mike Tindall more…but I do!”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle landed in UK earlier this month, two years after quitting their position as senior royals in 2020. The couple now lives in California, US.
Prince Harry irrelevant to Prince William's future says expert
Are Kate Middleton and Prince William Shakira's favourite royal couple?
Ellen DeGeneres shares Kim Kardashian's clips from her show
Eminem's song from upcoming film released
Machine Gun Kelly wants to play Ryan Gosling's Ken
A psychologist thinks Amber Heard's new interview proves that she still wants Johnny Depp back