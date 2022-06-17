Amber Heard brings RARE 'hearsay' evidence shunned out of court

Amber Heard is bringing new evidence against Johnny Depp.

The actress, who was convicted in putting a bad name to her ex-husband with malice, is back with more documents to prove his domestic abuse.

In a 20-minute preview of Peacock, Heard gave the NBC show numerous documents from a doctor that “represented years, years of real-time explanations of what was going on,” she said.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard added in the clip.

The documents touch upon a 2012 incident when Depp “hit her, threw her against a wall and threatened to kill her,” according to “Dateline.”

At another incident, Depp allegedly 'ripped' her clothes in an attempt to sexually abuse the actress.

Heard’s legal team was unable to present the evidence in court due to “hearsay.”