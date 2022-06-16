Queen faces 'crucial' decision of 'how much to give' and 'keep back' from public

Queen Platinum Jubilee is tipped to have the royal family more approachable in the future, predicts expert.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl told 9Honey: “The Queen knows if you let too much daylight in on the magic of the monarchy, then you lose some of the mystique and the mystique is absolutely crucial to the formula of success.

“So, I think that's a challenge for the next generation – just how much to give the public and how much to keep back.”

Speaking of the changed trends, she added: “I think the pandemic has contributed to us seeing more of the royals in a relatable scenario, whether that's in their drawing rooms or their libraries or outside on their doorstep clapping for the NHS, that sort of felt like so much of it.

“And I think we are seeing more of that but it does have to be a balanced act.”

Ms Nicholl further continued, crediting the surreal moments, that came as a result of months of preparation.

She recalled: “The thing that really struck me was to be on The Mall with that many people you know, being together again after two very difficult years.

“That was a very, very, very poignant and very moving moment.”