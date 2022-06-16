Prince Harry cannot go on Oprah and then want to 'sit with royals': Expert

Prince Harry has to go a long way in his efforts to please family in UK, says expert.

Speaking of the recent snubbing from the royal family during Queen Platinum Jubilee, it is reported that 'upset' Harry is looking to get an 'apology.'

Speaking about the continuous 'frosty' relations, Mr Russel Myers said: "If Harry's looking for some, sort of, piecemeal then he was a long way off that".

Today's host Richard Wilkins replied: "You can't have your cake and eat it too Russell, you know.

"One word. Oprah".

The royal expert said: "Well, of course.

"The people I speak to, the Palace every day, who [are] obviously very very well connected with the top players, as it were.

"They are still absolutely furious," he added.

Mr Myers added: "You can't go on, you know, international television interview with Oprah Winfrey, complaining about your treatment with the family and then wanting to sit down with them when you're still giving interviews".

Adding of Harry's bizarre interview with NBC, Mr Myers added : "Harry was giving an interview just a couple of weeks ago when he was at the Invictus Games.

"It was all, sort of, bizarre language, he was there to protect the Queen and these things are not going down too well.

"If it [their relationship] is to be repaired, then there needs to be a bit more water under the bridge," concluded the expert.