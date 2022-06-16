Amber Heard issues major plea as ‘unlikable victim’: ‘I’m human!’

Amber Heard weighs in on her ‘unlikable status’ as a victim and talks of her desire to be seen ‘at least as a human’.

The Aquaman actor made this admission on NBC's Today show, with host Savannah Guthrie.

There she addressed her loss in the defamation case and also spoke of Johnny's promise to show her 'public humiliation'.

The actor explained, “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I'm not a good victim. I get it. I'm not a likable victim, I'm not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to just see me as human.”

“And here are his own words, which is a promise to do this. It feels as though he has.”

The text message in question is Depp’s 2016 private exchange where he wrote, “She's begging for global humiliation … She's gonna get it.”