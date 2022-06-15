Justin Bieber shares shocking update after facial paralysis diagnosis

Justin Bieber turns to social media with a rare update on his facial paralysis diagnosis.
The singer shared this update on Instagram Stories and it featured an in-depth overview of his current symptoms and even reassured die-hard fans of his continued improvement.
“Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”
After offering some insight he also admitted, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”
“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”
