Chris Evans responds to criticism

LOS ANGELES: Chris Evans, who voices the main character in Lightyear, has applauded moves to reflect all types of people and said those who react negatively should be disregarded.



"The real truth is those people are idiots," Evans said in an interview with Reuters Television ahead of the debut of Lightyear in theaters on Friday.

"Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good," he added.

Chris Evans remark comes after Lightyear was banned in 14 countries.

Lightyear is a prequel to Pixar's acclaimed Toy Story franchise.

Chris Evans voices the lead character, Buzz Lightyear, a legendary space ranger.