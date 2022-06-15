Elon Musk to speak Twitter employees amid Amber Heard criticism on social media

Elon Musk to speak Twitter employees as Amber Heard slams social media

Billionaire Elon Musk will speak to the Twitter employees days after his former girlfriend Amber Heard said the ‘hate and vitriol’ she suffered on social media during her libel trial against Johnny Depp was not ‘fair.’



The Reuters reported on Tuesday Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion bid in April.

Citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff, the report says meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

The meeting report comes a day after Musk former ladylove Amber Heard, in her first interview, slammed the social media, saying she believes social media treatment during Johnny Depp trial was not fair.