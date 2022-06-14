Britney Spears lawyer speaks out after her ex charged with felony count of stalking

US singer Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart has reacted after US court charged her ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander with a felony count of stalking.
He told reporters he was "pleased" by how the sheriff´s office responded to Alexander´s intrusion.
"This is a serious matter, this is not a ´wedding crash´ -- this was an infiltration, as we all shockingly saw," Rosengart said outside the courthouse.
The court charged Britney Spears´ former husband with a felony count of stalking on Monday after he attempted to gatecrash the pop princess´ wedding in southern California, which he had live-streamed on Instagram.
Spears and her longtime partner Sam Asghari were preparing to wed on June 9 in her home in Thousand Oaks, California, when the proceedings were interrupted.
Jason, a childhood friend the 40-year-old singer was very briefly married to in 2004, crashed the sun-soaked event, sparking a police response.
According to court filings in Ventura County´s court, Alexander was charged with a felony count of stalking, as well as misdemeanors counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery.
The 40-year-old Louisiana native -- who had appeared in court via Zoom from jail -- pled not guilty to the charges, and the judge issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to stay 100 yards from Spears.
His bail was also set at $100,000, and a hearing is next scheduled for Wednesday. (Web Desk/AFP)
