Mahira Khan sends pulses racing with captivating photos

Pakistan’s much-adored actress Mahira Khan wowed fans with her breathtaking look as she shared new photos on Instagram.
The Superstar actor is quite active on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her followers.
Recently the actress stunned onlookers with her glam look as she took to the photo-sharing app to share a number of pictures while promoting her upcoming film, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, and left fans mesmerised with her unending beauty.
Have a look!
Sharing the pictures, the 37-year-old star wrote, “These are Ama’s favourite pictures. She likes it when I smile with all my teeth.”
In the pictures, Mahira can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile for the camera which made us fall in love with her all over again.
Fans were blown away by Mahira’s beauty as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.
