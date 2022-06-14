Paris Jackson cuts stylish figure as she heads back to LA after Tony Awards: pics

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson looked like a model straight out of a fashion show as she was papped at JFK airport in New York City on Monday.
The 24-year-old caught paps’ attention when she was heading to Los Angeles after attending Tony Awards 2022. The singer paid a tribute to her late father at the star-studded event.
Paris, joined by her brother Prince, introduced a performance by Myles Frost who won the prestigious award for playing her father’s character in MJ the Musical.
Paris chose to keep her look stylish yet comfy as she arrived at the airport. She wore a light-brown Gucci tee and a multi-layered hoodie.
The singer tied her blonde hair in a messy ponytail and rocked black sunglasses while her light brown work boots proved to be the headline of her over look trendy look.
