Australian newspaper removes column about Rebel Wilson's new relationship

File footage

An Australian journalist has apologized to actress Rebel Wilson after being accused of trying to reveal her sexuality.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s writer receive backlash when it was revealed that he had told the Pitch Perfect actress he was planning to release a story on her new relationship.

Wilson, who has only dated men publicly, came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on June 9 when she revealed her new partner was Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma.

On Friday, the Hustle actress, 42, shared a picture of her with her new partner, saying she had found her "Disney princess".

After removing the gossip column, journalist Andrew Hornery has admitted his fault in unintentionally pressuring Wilson to reveal her sexuality before she was ready.

In his latest piece, he wrote, “I have learnt some new and difficult lessons from this and want to be upfront with you about the things I got wrong.”

“I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace,” he continued.

“As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else.”

“My email was never intended to be a threat but to make it clear I was sufficiently confident with my information and to open a conversation,” he added. “It is not the Herald’s business to ‘out’ people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake.”