Meghan Markle took 'back seat' at Jubilee for 'story' to stay on the Queen

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry refrained from stealing the limelight at the Queen Platinum Jubilee, note experts.

In a recent chat, correspondents Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross talked about the Sussexes' well-thought decision to keep a low profile.

Ms Garibaldi said: "I know a source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan could've gone to the Party at the Palace, but [they] decided to keep a low profile on Lilibet's birthday and celebrate in private."

She then asked Ms Ross: "Do you feel like they chose to take a back seat and let the Queen shine on this weekend and not make themselves the headline."

Ms Ross replied: "Yes, I think so.

"I think that's really what we saw here was them laying low, taking a back seat, because it avoids any...if we don't see them there's no story to tell, whether it's good or bad.



"If we don't see them, we know the story stays on the Queen and on the, you know, what really matters in this weekend."

Ms Ross also noted how Meghan wore a "neutral beige tone" for the Queen Thanksgiving service.

Ms Ross added: "I think there was a lot of planning here to make sure that the Queen was the star of the show."