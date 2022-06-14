Travis Barker suffers mysterious injury? Kourtney Kardashian remains mum

Travis Barker has sparked health concerns after the Blink-182 drummer was spotted wearing a splint in his hand amid a casual outing with wife Kourtney Kardashian.

The newly-wed couple recently caught attention with their loved-up outing in Beverly Hills, California.

However, it was a splint on the drummer’s hand which created a massive buzz on social media as fans inquire about the mysterious injury.

The couple has remained mum about the injury .

The 43-year-old diva looked stylish in a bomber jacket of the same colour as her hubby’s pants. She chose to wear loose black pants to complete her casual look.

On the other hand, the rocker was papped in a white graphic tee with short sleeves, revealing his famous tattoos on his bare arms.

Photo Credits: The Mirror

Meanwhile, Kourtney has been displaying major changes in her style since she started dating Travis.

One critic noted, “It’s so crazy how she changed her style now that she’s with him” while another comment read, "What is up with her style? Does it have to match the boyfriend?"