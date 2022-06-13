Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘talking entitlement’ to titles: ‘Take it away!’

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have branded ‘entitled’ for wanting a full reinstatement of their titles within the Royal Family.
This call-out has been issued by the Daily Mail’s diary editor, Richard Eden in a tweet.
The Daily Mail’s diary editor issued this call-out in a candid tweet where he bunched the two together.
Mr Eden wrote, “This sense of entitlement emphasises why #PrinceAndrew and his nephew #PrinceHarry should be stripped of their roles as two of the Queen’s four Counsellors of State without delay.”
