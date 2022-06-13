 
Monday June 13, 2022
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘talking entitlement’ to titles: ‘Take it away!’

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry branded ‘entitled’ for demanding their titles and perks be reinstated

By Web Desk
June 13, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have branded ‘entitled’ for wanting a full reinstatement of their titles within the Royal Family.

This call-out has been issued by the Daily Mail’s diary editor, Richard Eden in a tweet.

The Daily Mail’s diary editor issued this call-out in a candid tweet where he bunched the two together.

Mr Eden wrote, “This sense of entitlement emphasises why #PrinceAndrew and his nephew #PrinceHarry should be stripped of their roles as two of the Queen’s four Counsellors of State without delay.”

