Amber Heard accuses the jury of ‘falling’ for Johnny Depp: ‘Such an actor!’

Amber Heard hits the defamation case jury with a scathing accusation regarding their’ bias’.
The comment has been made in an NBC interview with Savannah Guthrie, which is slated to release at 8 p.m. ET this Friday.
She began by saying, “I actually understand,” especially considering the fact that “He's a beloved character and people feel they know him."
Before concluding she added, “He's a fantastic actor,” at the end of the day.
The Aquaman star also accused Johnny Depp of leading the jury into being biased with his 'acting'.
“I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors,” she concluded.
