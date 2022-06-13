J-Hope dishes on BTS' 'mental exhaustion” before Grammys 2022

FileFootage

BTS rapper J-Hope recently revealed that the much-loved K-pop idols were in a challenging state of mind before setting the stage of the Grammys 2022 on fire in April.



During his conversation with Weverse Magazine, the Chicken Noodle Soup song-maker shed light on preparing for the performance after he and his bandmate Jungkook were tested positive for coronavirus.

“After testing positive for COVID-19, it was only going to be possible to have exactly one day before the performance,” he said.

“I think making it to the Grammy Awards stage under those circumstances is what put me in the mindset I had for the performance,” he continued.

“The other members were on the brink of mental exhaustion at that point, to be honest,” the lead dancer in the septet recalled.

J-hope continued: “I kept telling myself I have to do this no matter what, went over on the plane, rehearsed on location, and somehow got it all together.

“It was a lot of pressure, psychologically speaking, as we were now at the Grammys and doing a performance similar to one we did shortly after we debuted.

“The idea behind the performance was for us to say, Let’s do this for them again. We can pull that kind of performance off at the Grammys. We’re BTS!” he added.