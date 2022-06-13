Kate Middleton set to change royal tradition at coronation of Prince William?

British Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly preparing her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton for the role of Queen Consort.



Being the wife of future king Prince William, who is second in line to British throne, the Duchess of Cambridge is getting more and more responsibilities from the Queen.

The monarch has even given Kate some roles that were once hers.

Once Prince William becomes king, Kate will be the Queen Consort, a role lower than the king, however, she can’t take the role of Queen.

The Duchess will be the only royal exempted from bowing her head to the future king Prince William when she becomes Queen Consort.

This is because Queen Consort does not bow to the king, however, she will have to bow to her husband once at his coronation.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Kate Middleton can make history by changing the royal tradition if she feels like bowing to her husband is too humiliating.