‘The Lehman Trilogy’ to ‘A Strange Loop’: Complete list of key Tony awards winners

The Tony Awards for Broadway theatre were handed out in New York on Sunday, celebrating the first season since a long pandemic shutdown.
Here is a list of winners in key categories.
BEST PLAY
"The Lehman Trilogy"
BEST MUSICAL
"A Strange Loop"
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
"Company"
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
"Take Me Out"
BEST ACTOR, PLAY
Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"
BEST ACTRESS, PLAY
Deirdre O'Connell, "Dana H."
BEST ACTOR, MUSICAL
Myles Frost, "MJ"
BEST ACTRESS, MUSICAL
Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
"SIX," Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
"A Strange Loop," Michael R. Jackson. (Reuters)
John Cena met a Ukrainian war refugee with Down syndrome after the family fled from their home
Val Kilmer says that ‘it was really fun’ making the sequel to 'Top Gun' with Tom Cruise after 36 years
Britney Spears hitmaker is seen smooching and dancing with her new husband
Taylor Swift nailed her look by dressing similar to her best friend Blake Likely
Kanye West's flame Chaney Jones flaunts her tight abs and fit physique in new video
Disha Patani looked-drop dead gorgeous in her social media snap